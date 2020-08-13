Cisco (CSCO, -7% ) is struggling on downbeat guidance after the bell yesterday. But the overall tech and networking sectors are shrugging off the slump.

For fiscal Q1 2021, Cisco guided to a revenue decline of 9-11% year-over-year, with gross margin of 64-65%, operating margin of 30-31%, and EPS of $0.69-$0.71 (below consensus for $0.76).

“As you would expect, the pandemic has had the most impact on our enterprise and commercial orders, driven by an overall slowdown in spending,” CEO Chuck Robbins said on the earnings call. "We are seeing customers continue to delay their purchasing decisions in certain areas, while increasing spend in others until they have greater visibility and clarity on the timing and shape of the global economic recovery."

Cisco still has the name recognition, and a $200B market cap, to capture the headlines. But a warning like this isn’t reverberating much among other networking stocks, let alone having the impact similar guidance may have in a sector like semiconductors.

The iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) is barely lower. Cisco is its third-largest holding, with a weighting of 8.2%. The Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) is flat. It has Cisco as its No. 7 holding at a 4.39% weighting.

Among individual stocks Juniper Networks (JNPR, -0.9% ) is down, but Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Ciena (CIEN) are flat.

There is now some questioning of how Cisco shares should be treated. Just after yesterday’s results, Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said on CNBC that the company should give up all pretense of being a growth stock and concentrate on providing steady income to investors.

D.M. Martins Research was more measured on Seeking Alpha, but did highlight Cisco’s dividend as one of three reasons they like the stock.

“Investors concerned about rich market multiples may find in CSCO a decent value opportunity,” they said. “The stock's P/E of 13.5x is substantially lower than the broad market's and its own sector's average. At a dividend yield of 3.2% (using after-hours share price of $45 as the denominator) that is nearly five times as high as the 10-year treasury yield. CSCO could be a solid income play in a low rate environment.”

Cisco’s quarterly dividend is $0.36 per share. Dig in deeper to its payouts.

Sector Watch

Staying with tech, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Chief Architect Raja Koduri will give an up date at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The talk could give a look under the hood of the company's efforts to develop next-gen chips.