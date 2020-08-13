MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) will add 18 securities to its MSCI ACWI Index, its flagship global equity index, and delete 14 securities as part of its quarterly index review for equity indexes.

The MSCI World Index will have six added and four deleted; the three largest addition to the MSCI World Index, measured by full company market capitalization will be PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Peloton Interactive A (NASDAQ:PTON), and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be deleted from the MSCI USA Index.

The changes will be implemented as of the close on Aug. 31, 2020.

There will be seven securities added to and three deleted from the MSCI US Large Cap 300 Index, with the three largest additions being Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

The US Mid Cap 450 Index will have 10 securities added and 10 deleted; the three largest additions will be KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL).

For the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index, three securities will be added and seven will be deleted; the three largest additions are H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).