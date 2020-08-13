TechCrunch sources say Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is talking with ByteDance (BDNCE) to back TikTok in the region after its ban on Jun3 29.

TikTok had over 200M users in India, the second-largest market after China, and ByteDance has 2,000 workers in the area.

Conversations with Reliance started last month, and TikTok's Indian business is reportedly being valued at over $3B.

Reliance operates the Jio Platforms telecom, which has nearly 400M users and recent lucrative investments from Facebook and Google.

ByteDance is separately working with Microsoft to sell its business in other key markets, including the United States.