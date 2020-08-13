JPMorgan restarts coverage on Caesar Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with an Overweight rating following the completed merger.

"We view CZR as a high-risk, high-reward stock (35% upside) for investors seeking exposure to (1) the recovery of the US regional gaming market (~54% of 2019 pro forma EBITDAR), which has a permanently lower operating expense structure that should yield higher than historical margins (we model 2022E margins of 39%, up from 27% for pro forma 2019), and (2) the attractive growth potential of the US sports betting/iGaming industry, a segment that likely will be broken out/separated from land-based casinos sooner rather than later—a potential catalyst for valuation multiple expansion and an opportunity we believe is worth $17 per share, or ~46% of the current share price."

JP also says it has conviction in CEO Tom Reeg and the management team. The firm also notes that it is factoring in moderate expectations for recovery in Las Vegas and near-term COVID-19 related risks to casinos.

JPMorgan's price target of $50 (for December 2021) reps more than 35% upside potential.

JPMorgan's bullish view of the sports betting industry was echoed earlier by Goldman Sachs in its upgrade of Penn National Gaming.