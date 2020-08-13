Verizon Business (NYSE:VZ) has been selected by Bayer to build a next-gen network infrastructure to support global business operations.

It's a departure for Bayer, which has typically worked in-house for information technology but is moving to a cloud-first model and wanted to go with a single service provider.

Verizon will deliver managed network services to more than 700 sites in 91 countries, including a managed global private IP network, a managed software-defined wide area network, and Professional Services support and governance.