ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is down 4% pre-market, despite reporting Q2 revenue increase of 18% Y/Y to RMB6.4B (US$906.2M); and Adj. net income increase of 5.7% Y/Y to RMB1.45B (US$205.7M).

Company’s market share expanded to 21.5% volume grew 47.9% to 4.6B parcels.

Sales by segments: Express delivery services RMB5.54B (+16.3% Y/Y); Freight forwarding services RMB467.1M (+33.4% Y/Y); Sale of accessories RMB321.19M (+9.8% Y/Y) and Others RMB73.5M (+330.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 500 bps to 27.6%, reflecting combined result of volume increase, unit price and cost productivity gain.

Operating margin was down 180 bps to 25.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 11.4% Y/Y to RMB1.95B, and margin squeezed by 200 bps to 34.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1.25B (US$177.2M), compared with RMB1.99B in 2Q19.

“ZTO Express has all the hallmarks of a well-run firm which should see consistent gains over the next 5 to 10 years. The company is growing its share in a market which also is growing rapidly. The strength of its cash flows and balance sheet is enabling the firm achieve this,” mentions SA Contributor Individual Trader, with a Bullish rating.

FY20 Outlook: Annual parcel volume projection 16.2B to 17B; and adjusted net income to be in the range of RMB4.8B to RMB5.2B, representing a 1.7% to 9.3% decrease year over year.

