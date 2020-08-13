Deere (NYSE:DE) -1.6% pre-market as J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $160 price target, saying the stock's current valuation looks like a stretch.

JPM analyst Ann Duignan expects Deere will report strong FQ3 results next week but with anticipates limited growth potential in North American agriculture in FY 2021.

This is Deere's second sell-side downgrade this week based on valuation, as Deutsche Bank earlier cut shares to Hold from Buy, expecting "a big beat" when Deere reports earnings, but "a beat is well anticipated."

Deutsche's Nicole DeBlase said the firm could not justify a higher target multiple and/or higher earnings estimates.

Deere shares are up nearly 75% off a March low and hit a 52-week intraday high of $195.85 on Tuesday.