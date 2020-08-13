Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) +8.8% premarket on launching EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module suited for incorporation into devices such as smart speakers, medical devices, laptops and tablets, and other devices such as fitness bands, smart watches, game controllers, hearing aids and more.

EN7410M combines fully integrated DA4100 WattUp power transmitter with its high-power, high-efficiency RF power amplifier, DA3210.

Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous said, “By making it easier to integrate the WattUp technology, the module will significantly reduce the effort and time required to integrate it into end user devices, thereby accelerating our customers’ product cycles and reducing the time and cost to bring these devices to market.”