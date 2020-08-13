The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Scholar Rock's (NASDAQ:SRRK) lead candidate SRK-015 for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare inherited disorder characterized by progressive weakness in and wasting of skeletal muscles.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

A Phase 2 clinical trial is in process with an estimated primary completion date in January 2021.