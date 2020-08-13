"FLY is reporting a record low net debt to equity ratio of 2.1x at Q2 end and 21% Y/Y growth in BV/share to $29.46. FLY does not have any orders for aircraft or other capital commitments and has no significant near-term refinancing requirements," Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) - 18.5% PM CEO Colm Barrington commented.

Revenue of $79.96M (-45.6% Y/Y) missed consensus by $7.64M

Net income of $9.6M or $0.32/share vs. net income of $54.1M or $1.68/share.

As of June 30, 2020, total cash stood at $309.3M, of which $289M was unrestricted; total assets of $3.5B, incl. investment in flight equipment of $3B.

Fly Leasing reported $597.9M net book value of unencumbered assets.

As of June 30, 2020, FLY portfolio had 86 aircraft and seven engines; aircraft and engines are on lease to 41 airlines in 25 countries; generating annualized rental revenue of ~$318M.

Average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.0 years; average remaining lease term was 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value.

The company expects to defer rents representing ~20% of contracted rental revenue for 2H20.

