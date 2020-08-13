Newly IPO'd Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) gets a Neutral rating and an $18 price target from Susquehanna Financial analyst Jack Micenko, who warns that the online mortgage firm will face a "smaller origination market next year."

Notes that valuation appears balanced and considers RKT's EBITDA margins "highly dependents on volume and not sustainable through the cycle."

RKT slides 3.6% in premarket trading.

While Rocket describes itself as a fintech, Micenko points out that "nearly all other lenders employ a significant amount of technology out of necessity at this point."

Susquehanna's Micenko appears to be the first firm to rate the stock.

His Neutral rating aligns with SA Authors' average rating of Neutral, but the SA Author range is all over the map (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

SA Contributor Robbert Manders takes the bear view on RKT, and sees its profitability hinging on the refinance market.

Rocket's stock performance since its IPO on Aug. 6: