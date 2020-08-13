Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) has entered into an agreement with a healthcare group operating multiple states to provide COVID-19 testing to skilled nursing facilities.

"We began by providing COVID-19 testing services to a few facilities within this group, and they have been impressed by our quick turnaround times, with the vast majority of our COVID-19 testing results reported within 48 hours," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept.

The company's initial service is now expanded into a formal agreement for Biocept to be one of only two labs contracted to provide COVID-19 testing to employees and residents/patients in this system.