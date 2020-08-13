Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is down 17.8% premarket after Q3's gross margin dropped to 15% from 31% a year ago.

"Margin decline from the prior year quarter was primarily due to unfavorable product mix and lower overhead absorption with reduced shipments," says Retiring CFO Clarence Verhoef in the earnings conference call.

Revenue of $171M (-13.2% Y/Y) in line, reflecting medical revenue of $138M (-9% Y/Y) and industrial revenue of $34M (-26% Y/Y).

Interest expense of $7M, and other expenses of $6M including $3M for the impairment of investment in a start-up detector technology.

The non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $8M compared to $9M a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses consensus by $0.19.

Varex ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $87M and gross debt of $469M that includes $200M secured through issue of convertible notes due 2025 during the quarter.

Guidance: The company expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $155M - $170M.

Revenue estimates on Seeking Alpha

Previously: Varex Imaging EPS misses by $0.19, revenue in-line (Aug. 12)