Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) +1.5% pre-market after saying it sold 32.6M common shares of Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) earlier this week at C$4.45/share for total proceeds of C$145.2M.

Before the sale, Kirkland Lake held ~9.5% of Osisko's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

The company also sold 538.7K common shares of Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) for C$1.89M.

Kirkland Lake also says it has purchased an additional 863.5K of its own common shares for cancellation under its normal course issuer bid; the company has purchased a total of 11.9M shares YTD.

Kirkland Lake recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues alongside a 54% Y/Y increase in production.