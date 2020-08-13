Market dips slightly, shrugging off jobless claims decline

Stocks are hesitant early after the S&P fell just short of a record close in the previous session.

The S&P is off 0.2% , the Dow is down 0.3% and the Nasdaq is up 0.4% .

Futures ticked up slightly following weekly initial jobless claims, which fell below 1M for the first time since March, but retreated heading into the start of trading.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are adding to the previous day's losses, despite another rise in rates. The 10-year yield is edged up to 0.68% following the claims number. Technology and Consumer Discretionary are gaining.

Megacaps start the day higher and Apple is leading again. It's up 1% following a 3.3% gain the day before on enthusiasm for a planned services bundle that includes a fitness app.

Cisco is one of the biggest losers early, off 11% following weak quarterly guidance.