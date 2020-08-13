For Q2, 1Life Healthcare (ONEM +5.9% ) reported revenue of $78M (+17.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $16.34M; ending membership Count of 475K (+25% Y/Y), adding 20K members in Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA of -$15.2M vs. $4.82M in year ago quarter; Net Loss was $30.3M vs. $11.5M.

Care Margin was $24.6M, or 31% of total net revenue.

Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities of $664.4M.

Since Q1, ONEM opened two new markets with health network partners in Atlanta, Georgia; and Orange County, California, announced a new Health Network partnership in Washington DC.

Q3 Outlook: Ending membership count of 486K-496K; Net revenue of $84-$89M; Care margin of $26-$31M; Adj. EBITDA of -$12M to -$7M.

With plans to expand into two new markets with health network partners, ending membership count in the range of 505K-515K for 2020.

Previously: 1Life Healthcare EPS beats by $0.12,beats on revenue (Aug 12)