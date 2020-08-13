Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) trades down 7.8% after strong Q2 beats with a softer Q3 outlook.

ARR was up 19% Y/Y to $235.2M at the end of the quarter. Customers with ARR over $250K totaled 242, up 13%.

Cash flow from operations was $21.2M in the six months ending on June 30 with unlevered FCF of $14.3M.

For Q3, Ping expects revenue of $54-57M (consensus: $56M), total ARR of $240.2-242.2M and unlevered FCF of negative $8-10M.

The company doesn't provide a full-year outlook, citing the pandemic-related macro uncertainties.

Raymond James (Outperform) raises Ping's target from $26 to $35, saying the results offered "upside across key metrics." The firm says H2 investments will pressure "profit dollars and cash flow" but should accelerate growth and customer acquisition.

