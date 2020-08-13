While traders were driving up Tesla shares double-digits in wake of the company's stock split, the FHFA yesterday rolled out an adverse-market refinance fee of 0.5% on all refinances purchased by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) after September 1.

Freddie Mac: "As a result of risk management and loss forecasting precipitated by COVID-19 related economic and market uncertainty, we are introducing a new Market Condition Credit Fee."

On a $291.3K loan - the U.S. median home price in Q2 - that 0.5% will cost either lenders or consumers nearly $1.5K. Already have your refi locked in, but not yet closed? Tough luck - either you or your lender will likely have to pay up.

Needless to say, the Mortgage Bankers Association is up in arms, calling the new fee "ill-timed" and counter to the goals of the of the president's weekend executive order to try and support homeowners. The group notes the absurdity of the GSEs raising fees on mortgages while the Fed buys billions in MBS to try and support the housing market.

Cowen's Jaret Seiberg says the new "Market Condition Credit Fee" is a direct threat to the economic recovery, and a certain negative for both originators and servicers. For Frannie though, Seiberg says the fees will help them pull in an additional $3B per year.

