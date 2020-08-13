Chinese in-flight connectivity firm AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) has announced the adoption of a shareholder rights plan.

The plan involves issuing one right for each ordinary share of the company held of record at the close on Aug. 24.

Each right allows for purchasing an ordinary share at an exercise price of $0.90 per right; the rights are exercisable if a person or group acquires 15% or more of outstanding ordinary shares while the plan is in effect.