Netstreit's (NTST) initial public offering of 12.5M shares prices at $18 each, with the company offering 12.2M shares and some selling stockholders selling 255K shares.

NTST estimates net proceeds of $203.5M, or $235.2M if overallotment option is exercised in full.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.875M shares.

NTST starts trading this morning.

Offering is expected to close on Aug. 17, 2020.

According to a regulatory filing, the REIT's portfolio consists of 163 single-tenant net-leased properties diversified by tenant, industry and geography, including 53 different brands or concepts, across 23 retail sectors in 34 states.

Among its 10 top tenants are 7-Eleven, Walmart, CVS, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and Lowe's.

Pro forma rental revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $19.7M and pro forma core FFO for the period was $9.72M.

SA Contributor Donovan Jones reviews NetSTREIT's IPO.