Chevron (CVX -0.5% ) says it is investing in Zap Energy, a Seattle-based start-up company "developing a modular nuclear reactor that aims to advance cost-effective, flexible and commercially scalable fusion."

The company sees fusion technology as a "promising low-carbon future energy source," Chevron Technology Ventures says, without disclosing financial terms.

This investment is the 10th by Chevron's Future Energy Fund, which was launched in 2018 to explore breakthrough technologies; Europe's Eni and Equinor also backed nuclear fusion startups to reduce their carbon footprint.

Algonquin Power recently announced an agreement to co-develop renewable power projects to provide electricity to assets across Chevron's global portfolio.