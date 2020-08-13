In a reverse merger, privately held Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics will combine with NTN Buzztime (NTN +84.9% ). The new organization will do business under the Brooklyn moniker.

Brooklyn's lead product IRX-2 is a cytokine-based therapy investigating use of IRX-2 in neoadjuvant (pre-surgical) and adjuvant (post-operative) treatment for advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer. IRX-2 has received both fast track and orphan drug designation from the FDA for this indication.

Current Brooklyn and NTN equity holders will own ~94.1% and 5.9%, respectively, of the combined company.

As a condition to the merger, Brooklyn has agreed that it will not have less than $10M in cash and not more than $750k of debt.

Certain Brooklyn's shareholders have entered into contractual commitments to invest $10M into Brooklyn. Further, NTN has committed that the deficit in its net cash will not exceed $3M.

Brooklyn's current management will lead the new company, which is expected to trade on the NYSE under a new ticker symbol, once the merger is complete.

Complete description of the terms of and conditions of the proposed merger will be included in 8K by August 14.

NTN Buzztime also received a letter from the NYSE Regulation stating that it is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.