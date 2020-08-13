Kandi Technologies' (KNDI +1.2% ) subsidiary Kandi America announces partnership with Wrench to offer mobile repair services for electric vehicles.

Under this partnership, the companies establish the first-of-its-kind electric fleet agreement to provide onsite, contactless service for any warranty issue.

"As we bring America’s most affordable electric vehicles to the market later this year, we are committed to ensuring consumers receive the highest level of customer service – from the moment they pick up their Kandi EV through the entire life cycle of the vehicle," says Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai.

