Sequential Brands trades high post stable Q2 earnings
Aug. 13, 2020 10:00 AM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- On July 27, 2020, Sequential Brands (SQBG +6.8%) previously announced 1 share-for-40 shares reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.01/share became effective. All share and per share amounts in Q2 earnings have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.
- Revenue of $22.59M (-14.5% Y/Y).
- GAAP loss from continuing operations -$2.9M or -$1.78/diluted share vs. -$3.3M or -$2.03/diluted share in year ago quarter.
- Adj. EBITDA of $15.1M vs. $13.3M in year ago quarter.
- As of June 30, 2020, cash including restricted cash of $16.8M vs. $8.3M as of December 31, 2019.
- "Despite the ongoing challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, it has also demonstrated the durability of our business model and the demand for several of our core brands. While there is still much uncertainty in the macro-environment and the apparel and accessories industry, we believe that we’re on the right path forward to position the Company for long-term growth," CEO David Conn commented.
