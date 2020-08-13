30-year fixed rate mortgage averages 2.96% for the week ending Aug. 13, 2020, up from 2.88% in the prior week and 3.60% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Even with this week’s uptick, very low rates are providing a significant boost to the housing market that continues to hold up well during this time of uncertainty," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 2.46% vs. 2.44% in the prior week and 3.07% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 2.90%, unchanged from the prior week, and vs. 3.35% a year ago.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB

Mortgage-related ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI