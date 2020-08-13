Nabors Industries (NBR -7.5% ) plunges in early trade after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $45 price target, slashed from $65, on concerns about the company's liquidity and balance sheet.

Nabors has "limited effective liquidity" and a "significant debt position," with "a likelihood of breaching a net leverage ratio revolver covenant in early-2021," says Goldman analyst Angie Sedita.

Goldman expects "modestly negative FCF in 2021, with improving but still negative free cash flow in 2022" given Nabors' high debt and declining profitability.

NBR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish.