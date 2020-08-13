BP (BP -0.8% ) says production at its projects in Azerbaijan fell 8% Y/Y to 498K bbl/day in H1 from 542K bbl/day in the same period of last year.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields in Azerbaijan's section of the Caspian Sea produced more than 12M metric tons of oil and 1.3B cubic meters of associated gas.

The BP-led group spent $268M in operating expenditure and $947M in capital expenditure on ACG activities in the period, compared with $272M of operating expenditure and $657M of capital expenditure a year earlier.

The Shah Deniz deposit produced 9.4B cm of natural gas in the latest period vs. 8.4B cm a year earlier.

BP recently reported a sharp Q2 loss and a 57% Y/Y decline in revenues while slashing its dividend in half.