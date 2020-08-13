Babcock & Wilcox (BW -11.4% ) says focus on core technologies and profitability, combined with the adverse impacts of COVID-19, were the primary drivers Q2 sales decline of 45.4% Y/Y to $135.4M.

Sales by segments: Babcock & Wilcox $104.8M (-47.8% Y/Y); Vølund & Other Renewable $20.3M (-39.8% Y/Y); and SPIG segment $10.9M (-52.2% Y/Y).

Loss from continuing operations reduced to $18.1M, vs. $28.3M in 2Q19.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 82.9% Y/Y to $1.4M, and margin declined by 227 bps to 1%.

Total Backlog was at $457M as of June 30, 2020.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $36.8M and borrowing availability of $40.3M, at the end of the quarter.

Company plans to align its market-facing segments and financial reporting under three new brands--B&W Environmental, B&W Renewable and B&W Thermal--that better reflect its core markets, products and strategies.

Company to expand its sales, service and business development team in key international markets to capitalize on more than $5B in identified project opportunities over the next three years.

