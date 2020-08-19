Apple tops $2 trillion in market cap

Apple’s (AAPL, +1.2% ) market capitalization is rising above $2T, the first company to reach that milestone thanks to this summer's megacap rally.

Shares moved up to $467.81, breaching the level of $467.77 needed for the historic level.

It took two months for the company’s value to race to $2T from $1.5T hit on June 16. Apple’s market cap was $348.8B when Tim Cook took the helm on August 24, 2011.

The company went public in December 1980 at $22 per share, bringing its market cap quickly up to nearly $2B.

Twenty-six years later it hit a market cap hit $100B in May 2007, just month before the debut of the iPhone (the iPod came out in 2001).

In May 2010, Apple overtook Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the most valuable company. In 2012, its market cap raced from $400B in January to $600B in April. And it became the first U.S. company to achieve a $1T valuation in August 2018 (PetroChina hit that market cap in 2007).

On its own, Apple would be the 10th-largest stock exchange in the world.

