Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will permanently shut one of its two oil refineries in the Philippines, blaming a pandemic-led slump in margins.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum says its 110K bbl/day Tabangao facility in Batangas province is no longer economically viable and will be turned into an import terminal.

The permanent closure comes after both of the country's refineries halted operations as coronavirus lockdowns dampened oil demand.

Analysts see the possibility of more closures in Asia over the next 6-12 months, with refineries in Japan, Australia and New Zealand likely candidates for closure.

Shell is seeking to buy a 50% stake in Indian-based Nayara Energy's planned $9B petrochemical project, according to a Reuters report.