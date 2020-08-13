Schlumberger (SLB -2.5% ) slides below $20 despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $28 price target at Wells Fargo, which believes higher free cash flow conversion should partially offset a lower growth outlook.

Wells analyst Christopher Voie says he is cautious on the pace of recovery in the oilfield services space and anticipates revenue in the sector likely will bottom early next year.

Voie also downgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI -3.2% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Schlumberger said last month it plans to cut one-fifth of its workforce, as it warns new waves of the coronavirus could derail any early recovery in global energy demand.

SLB's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.

