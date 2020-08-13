MSG Networks reports mixed FQ4 results
Aug. 13, 2020 11:29 AM ETMSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)MSGNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MSG Networks (MSGN -1.2%) reports 10% decline in FQ4 revenue.
- Affiliation fee revenue decreased $8.3M Y/Y, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in subscribers of ~8% and, to a lesser extent, an unfavorable $2M net affiliate adjustment recorded in the quarter.
- Advertising revenue fell $7.2M Y/Y, primarily due to the absence of live professional sports telecasts in the quarter due to the cancellation of games as a result of the shortened NBA and NHL 2019-20 seasons, as well as a lower net decrease in deferred revenue related to ratings guarantees, and other net decreases.
- Adjusted operating income increased 18% and net income of expanded 36%.
- President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, “During fiscal 2020, we successfully renewed two major affiliate agreements, grew non-ratings based advertising revenue, strengthened our balance sheet and generated substantial free cash flow. As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic as well as the evolving media landscape, we remain confident in the importance of our live professional sports content and the value it delivers for our affiliates, advertisers and viewers.”
