WESCO rallies on Q2 revenue beat post Anixter merger

Aug. 13, 2020 11:39 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)WCCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • WESCO International (WCC +9.7%) trades higher after posting top-line beat of $90M at $2.09B (-2.9% Y/Y) revenue in the second quarter.
  • The company completed Anixter merger on June 22 which positively impacted half year net sales by 5.6%.
  • Q2 operating profit was $15.3M vs. $97.9M a year ago, reflecting 0.7% as the percentage of net sales. Adjusted for merger-related costs of $73.3M, operating profit stood at $88.6M.
  • "The strong cultural alignment between WESCO and Anixter is proving to be a key driver of our initial success," says  CEO John J. Engel.
  • WESCO ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $265.22M. Free cash flow was $141.9M, or 248% of adjusted net income.
  • "As we have done in prior economic downturns, we aggressively managed our WESCO business and took significant cost reduction and cash management actions, which enabled us to deliver decremental margins of 10% and generate exceptionally strong free cash flow of 248% of adjusted net income," notes Engel.
  • Net loss was $35.8M vs. net income of $63.5M a year ago. GAAP EPS of -$0.84 misses consensus by $1.39.
  • Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.42
  • "We are more bullish than ever in the substantial value creation," says Engel discussing the synergies from WESCO and Anixter merger.
  • Previously: WESCO EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue (Aug. 13)
