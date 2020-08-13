CME to launch futures contract on Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index
Aug. 13, 2020 11:43 AM ET CME Group Inc. (CME)
- CME Group (CME -0.7%) plans to launch a new futures contract on the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index ("VOLQ") on Oct. 5, 2020, pending regulatory review.
- "VOLQ futures respond directly to growing demand for tools to hedge portfolio volatility exposure or trade at-the-money volatility on a leading global benchmark equity index, the Nasdaq-100," said Tim McCourt, CME Group's global head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products.
- VOLQ, introduced in early 2019, measures 30-day implied volatility of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which helps market participants better understand and manage portfolio volatility.
- The new futures contract will be cash-settled based on the VOLQ Index, with one contract equal to $1,000 multiplied by the index.