CME to launch futures contract on Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index

Aug. 13, 2020 11:43 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CME Group (CME -0.7%) plans to launch a new futures contract on the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index ("VOLQ") on Oct. 5, 2020, pending regulatory review.
  • "VOLQ futures respond directly to growing demand for tools to hedge portfolio volatility exposure or trade at-the-money volatility on a leading global benchmark equity index, the Nasdaq-100," said Tim McCourt, CME Group's global head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products.
  • VOLQ, introduced in early 2019, measures 30-day implied volatility of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which helps market participants better understand and manage portfolio volatility.
  • The new futures contract will be cash-settled based on the VOLQ Index, with one contract equal to $1,000 multiplied by the index. 
