Williams Industrial Services soars 17% on Q2 beat, reaffirms FY20 guidance
Aug. 13, 2020 11:51 AM ETWilliams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)WLMSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Williams Industrial Services (OTCQX:WLMS +17.9%) reported Q2 revenue of $72.55M (+1.5% Y/Y), reflecting $5.2M of higher revenue from Canadian nuclear contracts, a $7M increase related to fuel storage/decommissioning work, and $4M of additional revenue from the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear construction project.
- Q2 Gross margin was flat at 12.9%; and operating margin improved by 173 bps to 5.2%.
- Adj. EBITDA increased by 23.3% Y/Y to $4.98M, and margin improved by 121 bps to 6.7%.
- Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $9.39M, compared to $1.02M a year ago.
- Total backlog as of June 30, 2020 was $538.9M; booked $111.2M of new awards, and had adjustments and cancellations of $31.8M.
- Company had $4.5M of cash (including restricted cash) and $44.6M of bank debt, at the end of the quarter.
- Company estimates that ~$211.2M, or 39.2%, of the total backlog will be converted to revenue during the next twelve months.
- FY20 Guidance: Revenue $270M to $290M; Gross margin 11% to 13%; SG&A 8% to 8.5% of revenue; and Adj. EBITDA $13M to $15M.
- “We believe the second half of the year will bring further contract wins and positive cash flow – positioning us well for 2021. At the same time, the Company is actively exploring the debt markets regarding the potential for new credit facilities with better covenants and lower interest expense” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO.
