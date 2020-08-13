BHP (BHP -0.5% ) faces a call from some investors to start a moratorium on any mining activity that threatens to damage aboriginal cultural heritage sites in Australia until laws are strengthened, says shareholder group Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility.

The shareholder resolution filed to BHP would seek a commitment to not damaging the cultural sites while reforms are considered.

BHP says it consults regularly with its investors on matters such as its approach to cultural heritage.

Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act is widely considered out of date because it does not allow a right of appeal to traditional owners, and a proposed revision will be made public in the coming weeks.

The request follows Rio Tinto's recent destruction of aboriginal sites in Western Australia that had evidence of human activity stretching back 46,000 years.