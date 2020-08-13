At the annual Architecture Day, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) provides the first look at the Tiger Lake chips built on Willow Core architecture that uses the new 10nm SuperFin transistor technology.

The transistor manufacturing method is made on Intel's existing 10nm manufacturing lines but offers the "20% largest intra-node jump ever" in Intel's history.

Essentially, SuperFin offers improved frequency speeds and better power efficiency.

Tiger Lake and SuperFin are important because a prior 10nm delay let rival AMD get ahead of Intel's 10nm Ice Lake in manufacturing terms.

And the reveal comes a month after the company announced a 7nm delay due to a defect mode in the process.

Intel also previewed the 2021 roadmap, which includes the 10nm Golden Cove cores, which will be part of the Alder Lake hybrid chip series.

Intel is expected to host a full Tiger Lake CPU event on September 2.

