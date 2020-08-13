Vroom seen pivoting nicely to lower selling prices

Bank of America lowers estimates on Vroom (VRM -14.9% ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report and below-consensus guidance.

"We are lowering our 2021 revenue estimates by $67mn to $2.64bn, but raising out NI estimates by $7mn to ($125mn) as we see lower price point cars lowering total revenue, but increasing the mix of higher gross profit per unit eCommerce vehicles. Remain constructive LT, but upside likely priced in NT."

BoFa says it is encouraged with Vroom's ability to quickly pivot into lower ASP vehicles and ramp inventory to 60% above March levels, which it sees as helping to accelerate GPU expansion and unit growth.

BofA lifts its price objective to $70 from $60, which works out to 3.2X the 2021 revenue estimate. The rating is Neutral on a balance risk-reward profile at the current valuation. The firm is a little more cautious than the Street in general.