Deliveries of commercial aircraft over the next 10 years will total just under 16K jets, 30% lower than previously forecast, as the COVID-19 pandemic has slammed demand for air travel, according to a new forecast from Aviation Week.

The prediction spans regional jets to widebody planes, and the latter will be hardest-hit, says Aviation Week analyst Dan Williams, with a new forecast for widebody aircraft of just over 2,500 jets to be delivered, down from an earlier prediction of 4,300.

Operators likely will retire most twin-aisle jets with four engines, barring younger Boeing (NYSE:BA) 747-8I models and some Airbus SE A380s (OTCPK:EADSY) that airlines such as Emirates will continue to fly.

The U.S. government said overnight it would maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods.