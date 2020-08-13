Weyland Tech (OTCQX:WEYL +12.0% ) entered into an agreement to acquire Fixel AI, innovator of digital marketing technology.

Through A.I. machine learning power, Fixel automatically analyzes user interactions on a company’s website in real-time thereby identifying the most engaged visitors with the highest purchase intent; eliminating low quality traffic that has nearly zero probability of making a purchase.

Weyland plans to operate Fixel as a new subsidiary; anticipates Fixel’s technology to be immediately integrated by Logiq, the former's end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands.

Acquisition expected to close by early September.