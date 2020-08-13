Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.57 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.63M (-94.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSGS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.