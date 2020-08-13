The European Commission (EC) has finished exploratory talks with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.8%) about a potential contract to supply up to 200M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, if approved, to member states. The agreement, if consummated, may include an option to buy up to 200M additional doses.
The EU has allocated €2B ($2.3B) to procure vaccines from up to six producers.
The EC concluded exploratory discussions with representatives of Sanofi (SNY -0.7%) and adjuvant supplier GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.1%) in late July.