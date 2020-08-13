Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has cut ties with at least seven delivery service partners, which led to the companies laying off over 1,200 drivers.

The e-commerce giant launched the DSP program in 2018 to accelerate its last-mile delivery services and compete with FedEx and UPS. The program now has more than 1,300 partners across five countries.

Amazon statement to CNBC: "We have ended relationships with some partners and Amazon is working closely with all impacted drivers to ensure they find opportunities to deliver Amazon packages with other local Delivery Service Partners with little to no disruption to pay."

In the recent Q2 report, Amazon's revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $88.9B and beat consensus by about $7B.