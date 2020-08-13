Halliburton (HAL -1.1% ) shares are not helped by today's Goldman Sachs upgrade to Conviction Buy from Buy, as analyst Angie Sedita sees greater earnings upside vs. its peer group given the company's significant structural cost-cutting in 2020.

At the same time, Sedita downgrades Baker Hughes (BKR -1.6% ) to Buy from Conviction Buy, saying that while she continues to foresee above peer earnings growth driven by LNG awards, she notes that the shares have outperformed the OIH index over the past 12 months.

Both stocks have been climbing slowly but steadily since their March lows.