Invesco -4%, cut to Underweight at Barclays

Invesco (IVZ, -3.8% ) is under pressure following a downgrade from Barclays on concerns about outflows.

Barclays cuts the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.

"IVZ has struggled to gather assets and posted a ~10% annualized outflow rate in long-term fee earning AUM in 1H20 (though had a) solid July inflow and some fee rate pressures," Barclays says. "While we model a mean reversion back toward the 2% -3% outflow rate from 2019, we're not seeing loads of improvement in retail Morningstar rankings, so see further EPS downside if outflows persist at an elevated level."

It suggests Ameriprise Financial (AMP, -1.3% ) or Voya Financial (VOYA, -0.5% ) as better value for exposure to asset managers.

The stock is also trading ex-dividend today.

