Meredith (MDP -1.6% ) has given up early gains and turned lower today after its fiscal Q4 report - with in-line revenues and adjusted EBITDA coming in better than expected, while earnings per share fell short.

Ad cancellations/delays tied to COVID-19 led to revenues 22% lower ($611M), a number also affected by the company's previously announced magazine portfolio adjustments made to enhance profitability: a hit of about $40M to the top line.

But earnings from continuing operations swung to a $6M gain from a year-ago loss of $4M.

And while adjusted EBITDA fell to $80M from $169M, cash flow from operations was up 33% Y/Y to $124M.

That brought liquidity to $132M and zero drawn on a $350M revolving credit facility after it repaid $35M there.

The company says it's still taking proactive steps to maximize cash flow and ensure liquidity, including refinancing preferred equity; amending its revolver; and getting aggressive on cost containment, including pausing the dividend and reducing pay for 60% of its highest-paid employees.

Meanwhile in operating metrics, visits to its National Media Group site rose 14% Y/Y; revenues rose 8% from licensing and digital and other consumer-driven activities (including royalties from Apple News Plus); ratings for evening newscasts on its TV portfolio rose about 25%; and direct-to-publisher magazine subscription channels are getting stronger.

