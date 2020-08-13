Golar LNG (GLNG -0.7% ) drifts slightly lower despite reporting a net Q2 loss but a 69% jump in adjusted EBITDA to $67.1M and a 6% Y/Y rise in operating revenue to $102M.

"Weak LNG prices recorded throughout Q2, often below $2.00/MMbtu, are incentivizing energy customers to convert diesel, fuel oil and coal-based energy generation to LNG," CEO Iain Ross says.

Q2 TCE was $45,100/day, which Golar says was above guidance and represents an 85% increase on the $24,400/day in the year-ago quarter.

The company says "cost and environmental advantages of gas as a transition fuel mean that, despite a sharp deceleration this year, LNG demand has been more resilient than other more carbon intensive energy sources."

Golar says it is making progress in discussions to agree on a revised plan for delivery of the FLNG Gimi production vessel after BP's force majeure claim.

In April, BP told Golar that it would not be ready to receive a floating gas plant off the coasts of Mauritania and Senegal until about a year later than planned.