Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) is trading down 16.9% , still seeing red from yesterday's Q2 results, which took margin and profitability hits from soft volumes from key vendors.

Overall net sales increased 12% Y/Y to $56.6M. Climb Channel Solutions (formerly Lifeboat Distribution) rose 15% to $54.2M.

Gross profit was $7.1M, down from the $7.8M in last year's quarter.

Effective margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit) fell from 34.9% to 29.3%.

Cash and equivalents increased $30M to $45M thanks to an early-pay discount program with a large customer.

