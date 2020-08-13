Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT -0.3% ) has agreed to acquire a 62.7% interest in Genkyotex through an off-market block trade of 7.2M Genkyotex, for €20.3M at €2.80/share.

The deal adds late-stage orphan pipeline asset and platform in inflammation and fibrosis, to Calliditas's pipeline.

Genkyotex's lead clinical candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), is in Phase 2 study for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

The off-market block trade is expected to close in early October 2020, Calliditas will finance the block trade from its cash reserves.

Following the closing of the transaction, cash tender offer for the remaining shares would be launched, total consideration of Genkyotex would amount to ~€32M, and additional milestones of up to €55M payable upon regulatory approvals of setanaxib.