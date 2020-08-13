Vonage (VG +2.6% ) will use its Video API to power the virtual reality solution for Japan-based Spacely, which offers its users solutions to create and edit 360-degree VR content.

Vonage's solution will be embedded into the Spacely platform, allowing users to upload panoramic photos that can automatically be transformed into VR for such applications as showing locations and properties.

That's applicable across industries including real estate, tourism and event management and have become more critical in the COVID-19 pandemic, Spacely notes.